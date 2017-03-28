Lawsuit: Waffle House grease smothered and covered property

ANNISTON, Ala. (AP) - An Alabama man says in a lawsuit that grease and sewage from a nearby Waffle House caused thousands of dollars in damage when it seeped onto his property.

Mack Crook Jr. of Anniston is seeking a total of $800,000 from the Norcross, Georgia-based Waffle House Inc.

At issue is a Waffle House in Anniston, adjacent to Crook's property.

Crook maintains that the restaurant's "grease interceptor" continuously leaked grease into the ground. He says grease and sewage seeped on and under his building's foundation.

Waffle House representatives didn't immediately respond to requests for comment Tuesday, but its lawyers deny that its grease trap leaked as the lawsuit alleges.

In the court records, Waffle House also denies that grease and sewage damaged the building, and is demanding proof of that happening.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.