Nashville judge faces federal public corruption charges

A Soddy Daisy family rushed their 8-year-old boy to the hospital after a snake bit him.More
A Soddy Daisy family rushed their 8-year-old boy to the hospital after a snake bit him.More
Officials say a routine inspection of the Walker County Water Treatment plant resulted in a positive E. coli sample from one of the wells.More
Officials say a routine inspection of the Walker County Water Treatment plant resulted in a positive E. coli sample from one of the wells.More
While the price of gas may be lower, the tax you pay for each gallon will soon increase in Tennessee.More
While the price of gas may be lower, the tax you pay for each gallon will soon increase in Tennessee.More