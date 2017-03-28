Nashville judge faces federal public corruption charges

By JONATHAN MATTISE

Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A Nashville judge faces federal corruption charges of bribery, witness tampering and retaliating against a witness.

Acting U.S. Attorney Jack Smith announced charges Tuesday against Davidson County General Sessions Judge Cason "Casey" Moreland.

A news release says Moreland learned the FBI was investigating him in February, then tried to pay $6,100 through an intermediary to make a witness sign an affidavit recanting previous statements. It alleges Moreland schemed to plant drugs on the witness for an orchestrated traffic stop.

It says Moreland told the intermediary get the witness "liquored up real good" before mentioning an affidavit written like the witness authored it.

If convicted, Moreland faces 20 years maximum in prison. He was arrested Tuesday and has an afternoon court appearance.

