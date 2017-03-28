Police chase ends with suspect crashing in Middle Valley

Tuesday morning, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Deputies were involved in a short pursuit that ultimately led to the suspect crashing his vehicle.

The pursuit began when a deputy noticed a vehicle being driven by a suspect that was routinely wanted for warrants on Colorado Street. Officials say the deputy tried to pull the vehicle over, the driver sped away and refused to stop.

Deputies pursued the vehicle through parts of Middle Valley until the driver ultimately crashed his vehicle into the parking lot of Fairway Auto Sales where he damaged one of the cars on the lot that was for sale.

After crashing his vehicle, the suspect fled his car and led authorities on a short foot pursuit where he was eventually apprehended without incident.

The suspect, Derrick Bettis, will be charged with felony evading and reckless endangerment and has outstanding warrants for aggravated assault, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of methamphetamine in a vehicle.

Other charges may be pending per the conclusion of the investigation.