Same guardrail model involved in at least 4 Tennessee deaths - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Same guardrail model involved in at least 4 Tennessee deaths

Posted: Updated:
By Knoxville News Sentinel

Since June 2016, at least four people have died in Tennessee when their vehicles struck the ends of guardrails that didn't buckle to absorb impact but instead impaled them. The model of guardrail end involved in those three crashes is the same: the Lindsay X-LITE.

READ MORE | TDOT bills Tennessee girl $3K for guardrail that killed her

After two of those three crashes, which occurred before the Tennessee Department of Transportation removed the model from its product list, the agency replaced the damaged guardrails with the same product, according to spokeswoman Jennifer Flynn.

TDOT resolved on Oct. 25 last year to stop using the model in new installations, citing concerns about performances at speeds higher than 100 kph or 62.2 mph — the speed at which guardrails are typically tested.

Read more from our news partner at KnoxNews.com

WEEKLY CIRCULARS
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.