Same guardrail model involved in at least 4 Tennessee deaths

Since June 2016, at least four people have died in Tennessee when their vehicles struck the ends of guardrails that didn't buckle to absorb impact but instead impaled them. The model of guardrail end involved in those three crashes is the same: the Lindsay X-LITE.

READ MORE | TDOT bills Tennessee girl $3K for guardrail that killed her

After two of those three crashes, which occurred before the Tennessee Department of Transportation removed the model from its product list, the agency replaced the damaged guardrails with the same product, according to spokeswoman Jennifer Flynn.

TDOT resolved on Oct. 25 last year to stop using the model in new installations, citing concerns about performances at speeds higher than 100 kph or 62.2 mph — the speed at which guardrails are typically tested.