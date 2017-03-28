Warm and dry through Thursday

Good Tuesday. The storms last night and overnight produced some hail, gusty winds, and sporadic power outages, but for the most part the Tennessee Valley did okay. We were able to squeeze more than an inch of rain out of the air. This morning you will still see some wet roads and patchy fog, but we will be clearing and drying through the day. This afternoon will be warm with periods of sun. The high will reach 77 today.

Wednesday should be really nice with mostly sunny skies and a high of 78. We will reach 79 Thursday afternoon with clouds building through the day. Another front will bring in more rain and thunderstorms overnight Thursday into Friday. Some of the storms Friday could become strong to severe.

The weekend will be amazing. Temps will climb into the mid to upper 70s with a nice mix of sun and clouds both Saturday and Sunday.

For the latest, download the WRCB weather app . David Karnes

TUESDAY: