Four-legged fugitives take free rein on a California highway

By Associated Press
Photo courtesy of NBC Bay Area. Photo courtesy of NBC Bay Area.

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (AP) - That mustang in the rearview mirror turned out to be a real horse running on a Northern California highway - followed by a mule.

Commuters east of San Francisco on Monday were stunned to see a white horse and a brown mule running across Interstate 680.

Steve Burdo with Contra Costa County Animal Services says the animals broke through a fence about a mile away.

The pair adhered to the vehicle code and used an on-ramp to get on the highway.

Authorities shut down lanes shortly before 7:30 a.m. as motorists shot cellphone video and officers rounded up the four-legged fugitives.

Burdo says the horse, a gelding named Striker, appears to have led the breakout. He says Hank the mule is more of a follower.

