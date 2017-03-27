Bradley Co. Sheriff seeking identity of burglary suspect - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Bradley Co. Sheriff seeking identity of burglary suspect

Photo provided by the Bradley Co. Sheriff's Office. Photo provided by the Bradley Co. Sheriff's Office.
BRADLEY COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -

The Bradley County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help with identifying a burglary suspect.

Spokesperson James Bradford says the male suspect was caught on camera early Saturday morning taking a car battery from a van owned by AirSystems Unlimited on South Lee Highway.

Bradford says a cellphone was also missing from the company van.

If you have any information about the theft and/or the suspect's identity, please call the Criminal Investigations Division at 423-728-7336.

