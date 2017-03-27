Dayton City Schools' Becky Young is Tennessee's ESL Teacher of t - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Dayton City Schools' Becky Young is Tennessee's ESL Teacher of the Year

DAYTON, TN (WRCB) -

A Dayton City School teacher has won a statewide award. Becky Young works with students who speak English as a second language.  Colleagues say her students routinely excel in all of their classes.  Mrs. Young's outstanding work has resulted in her being named Tennessee's ESL Teacher of the Year.  She is very enthusiastic about her work, and says she is proud of the progress she sees in her students each day.

About 10 percent of Dayton City students are in the ESL program.  Mrs. Young is in her 14th year of teaching, all at Dayton City School.

