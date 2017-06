A man wanted for a deadly shooting over the weekend in West Virginia was arrested by Chattanooga police Monday.

Police spokesperson Elisa Myzal confirmed 26-year-old Charles Wade Gardner was arrested by officers who were following leads sent by the Huntington Police Department.

He was found in an apartment in 3500 block of Dayton Boulevard shortly after 2:00 p.m.

WSAZ, Huntington's NBC affiliate, reports, Gardner was wanted for shooting a man in the Fairfield neighborhood Saturday at around 11:30 p.m.

Police found the victim's body in a yard while responding to a shots fired call.

The victim is identified as James Patton.

Gardner was wanted for first and second degree murder.

He's being held at the Hamilton County Jail until he can be taken back to West Virginia.

