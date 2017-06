TVA's Watts Bar Nuclear Plant Unit 2 was shut down in the early afternoon hours of Thursday, March 23rd. Officials say the reactor has been placed in a safe and stable condition.

TVA says there were no public or nuclear safety concerns at any time. Licensed plant operators took timely and appropriate action and plant safety systems responded as designed.

Watts Bar Unit 2 has been offline due to an issue with the pumps on the turbine system. As operators were slowly returning the unit to service, the turbine automatically shut down. The reactor was then safely taken offline.

TVA is currently evaluating the turbine system to determine the cause of the shutdown and identify necessary repairs. Watts Bar Unit 1 is currently offline for a scheduled refueling and maintenance outage.