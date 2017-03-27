No outside food allowed in new Braves ballpark

SMYRNA, Ga – Adopting an ill-fated policy the team tried 20 years ago when it moved into then-new Turner Field, the Atlanta Braves will not allow any outside food or beverage to be brought into its new ballpark.

“Due to a change in security protocol, the Braves will not allow any outside food and beverage into the ballpark except sealed plastic water bottles,” the team said in a statement to 11Alive. “Baby food and special dietary food will be allowed. There are tailgating lots for those who want to bring food and beverage with them and enjoy before coming into the gates.”

The Braves adopted the same policy but reversed it only a few weeks into the 1997 season due to fan backlash that was also fueled by rising concession prices.

