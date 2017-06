Volkswagen is expected to launch a new SUV-crossover based on a concept car shown at the 2014 Geneva Auto Show.

Currently known at the T-Roc, the small SUV boasts a Targa-style convertible roof and may be offered in as all-wheel drive option.

The T-Roc's fate in the United States rests with VW dealers and ultimately, the German automaker itself.

Several European auto websites say that the vehicle will land in the U.S. for the 2019 model year. It may sport a new name as well.

It's not known if the vehicle will be built here in Chattanooga, or at VW's Mexico plant or even in Europe.