Bird flu confirmed in GA; 18,000 birds destroyed

The Georgia Department of Agriculture reports that the state's first case of avian influenza (bird flu) has been found in Chattooga County.

Chickens, part of a flock of 18,000 birds at a commercial poultry breeding operation tested positive for H7, presumptive low pathogenic avian influenza (LPAI).

Officials for the GDA say this is the first confirmation of avian influenza in domestic poultry in Georgia.

Avian influenza does not pose a risk to the food supply, and no affected animals entered the food chain. The risk of human infection with avian influenza during poultry outbreaks is very low.

The virus was identified during routine pre-sale screening for the commercial facility and was confirmed as H7 avian influenza by the USDA National Veterinary Services Laboratory (NVSL) in Ames, Iowa. As a precaution, the affected flock has been destroyed.

Officials are testing and monitoring other flocks within the surveillance area and no other flocks have tested positive or experienced any clinical signs.

Earlier this year, similar confirmations were reported in Alabama , Kentucky and Tennessee .

Owners of poultry flocks are encouraged to closely observe their birds and report a sudden increase in the number of sick birds or bird deaths to the state veterinarian’s office at (855) 491-1432.