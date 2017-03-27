Two arrested after drug investigation in Bradley County

Two people were arrested in Bradley County following an investigation by the BCSO Drug Enforcement Unit.

Officials say they seized a large amount of narcotics from a residence on Rabbit Valley Road Thursday afternoon.

Deputies identified 61-year-old Wallace Allen Wright and 51-year-old Amy Dianne Wright as the home owners.

A search warrant was issued for the home.

Officials say during the investigation, deputies observed a vehicle leaving the residence.

Deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop and the driver, Wallace Wright, drove through several neighborhoods at a high rate of speed before returning to Rabbit Valley Road.

Officials say Wright was taken into custody at the home.

After searching the vehicle and home, detectives removed marijuana, methamphetamine, oxycodone pills, and Alprazolam pills from the scene. Detectives also seized several loaded handguns, rifles, a shotgun, and over $500 in cash.

“Over the past several months our Drug Enforcement Unit at the Sheriff’s office has been very proactive in pursuing drug dealers who choose to do business here," said Captain Steve Lawson, of the BCSO's Criminal Investigations Division.

"As we enter the summer months our pressure on those drug dealers who wish to do their business here will only increase. The Drug Enforcement Unit is to be complimented for their excellent work.”

Wallace Wright faces a number of charges including Felony Evading, several Possession charges, and Conspiracy to Sell and Deliver charges.

Amy Wright also faces charges for Possession of various drugs, and Conspiracy to Sell and Deliver.

Both suspects were arrested and transported to the Bradley County Correctional Facility.