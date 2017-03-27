Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans set for March 27-29

Three days of events are planned in Chattanooga to celebrate and welcome home Vietnam Veterans after 50 years.

On Monday, March 27, at 5 p.m. there will be a dinner for veterans, including music and a Welcome Home pinning ceremony at the First Tennessee Pavilion. The Tennessee Vietnam Memorial Wall will be on display.

Tuesday, March 28 at 10 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. will have showings of "We Were Soldiers Once..and Young" at the Tivoli Theater. The movies are open to all veterans, ROTC, JROTC, DAR members and supporters. Following each showing will be a panel discussion with the soldiers that participated in the battle.

On Wednesday, March 29 at 6 p.m. at the National Cemetery, there will be a memorial service honoring all area Vietnam servicemen killed in Vietnam. The ceremony will feature the chorus from Chattanooga Center for the Creative Arts and a special candlelight tribute.

March 29 marks National Vietnam Veterans Day.