Land Between the Lakes plans prescribed burn this week

GOLDEN POND, Ky. (AP) - Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area is planning a prescribed burn in the Franklin Creek area this week, weather permitting.

The park says the Franklin Creek burn unit is east of Woodlands Trace, north of U.S. 68/Kentucky 80 and within the Northern Oak-Grassland Demonstration Area.

If conditions are favorable, staff will also continue treatments in open lands near Brandon Springs and Crossroads areas.

Fire Management Specialist Todd Lerke says the burns are part of the park's fire management system to improve forest health and increase diversity.

The Franklin Creek prescribed burn is about 2,600 acres.

Smoke will be visible and may have short-term effects on surrounding communities. The park advises keeping windows, doors and vents closed at night to reduce exposure.

