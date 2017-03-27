Land Between the Lakes plans prescribed burn this week - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Land Between the Lakes plans prescribed burn this week

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press
Photo via: thelakenews.com Photo via: thelakenews.com

GOLDEN POND, Ky. (AP) - Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area is planning a prescribed burn in the Franklin Creek area this week, weather permitting.

The park says the Franklin Creek burn unit is east of Woodlands Trace, north of U.S. 68/Kentucky 80 and within the Northern Oak-Grassland Demonstration Area.

If conditions are favorable, staff will also continue treatments in open lands near Brandon Springs and Crossroads areas.

Fire Management Specialist Todd Lerke says the burns are part of the park's fire management system to improve forest health and increase diversity.

The Franklin Creek prescribed burn is about 2,600 acres.

Smoke will be visible and may have short-term effects on surrounding communities. The park advises keeping windows, doors and vents closed at night to reduce exposure.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.