Early voting starts Monday in Georgia congressional race

By Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) - Election officials say early voting begins Monday in Georgia's 6th Congressional District.

Secretary of State Brian Kemp says voters should contact their county elections offices for specific information on the early voting process. State law requires that polls be open during normal business hours during the early voting period.

Polls also will be open Saturday, April 8.

More than a dozen candidates are competing in the April 18 contest to fill the seat representing many of Atlanta's northern suburbs and formerly held by Tom Price. Price, a Republican, is now secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services.

Georgia requires a so-called "jungle primary" to fill congressional vacancies. The top two vote-getters, regardless of party, move to a June 20 runoff.

