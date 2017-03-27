UPDATE: Threat of severe storms tonight

UPDATE: A few scattered showers will move in later today and a few storms will join in throughout tonight. Some of the storms could be on the strong side with gusty winds and small hail. Temperatures will remain mild with lows near 60.

Tuesday will see a few morning showers and some breaks in the clouds by afternoon and evening. Highs will climb to near 80, with a westerly breeze. Tuesday night will be mild with lows in the mid 50's.

Wednesday will be quite pleasant with highs near 80 and mostly sunny skies. On Thursday more clouds will return with highs in the upper 70's and a few showers developing. Friday should be wet with showers and storms likely and highs in the low 70's.

This weekend will be mild with 70's expected and a few isolated showers Saturday. Sunday should be quite pleasant with highs in the mid 70's. Next Monday will see scattered showers and a few storms with highs in the mid 70's.

