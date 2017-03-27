Senate could vote on resolution to move Polk's body

His debut novel, "A Bear Called Paddington," showed the bear being adopted by the Brown family, naming him after the train station where he was found.More
His debut novel, "A Bear Called Paddington," showed the bear being adopted by the Brown family, naming him after the train station where he was found.More
Today marks one year since UT Lady Vols basketball coach Pat Summitt died due to complications from Alzheimer’s disease.More
Today marks one year since UT Lady Vols basketball coach Pat Summitt died due to complications from Alzheimer’s disease.More