UPDATE: Suspect in shooting outside Bar Louie released to Hamilton Co. authorities

UPDATE: A man charged in a shooting outside Hamilton Place Mall has been released to Hamilton County authorities.

Benjamin Thomas Connally, 30, is facing charges including attempted murder in the March 26th shooting in the Bar Louie parking lot.

Gunnery Sergeant Robert Driver, Jr. was shot in the shoulder during the incident.

The 34 year old's injuries were not life threatening.

Connally told deputies the shooting was in self defense when he was arrested in Catoosa County in May.

He was extradited to Hamilton County on Thursday.

Court documents show he has since been released from jail on a $65,000 bond.

He is scheduled to appear in court on June 6th.

Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates to this story.

PREVIOUS STORY: Chattanooga police say the suspect, who is accused of shooting a marine outside of Hamilton Place Mall in March of this year, was arrested Friday.

Police say 30-year-old Benjamin Thomas Connally III is charged with Attempted Murder, Aggravated Assault, and three counts of Reckless Endangerment for the incident on March 26.

The victim is 34-year-old Gunnery Sergeant Robert Driver Jr, who works as a marine recruiter in the office on Lee Highway, one of two locations targeted in the July 16 attacks.

Friends say Driver was leaving Bar Louie after dinner with other veterans when he was shot. Connally reportedly had words with Driver, and then fired shots at him as he drove away in a Black Nissan convertible.

Connally was arrested with the help of Catoosa County deputies. He's being held in the Catoosa County jail on unrelated charges and will be extradited to Hamilton County.

Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates to this story.

PREVIOUS UPDATE: Police are looking for the person who shot a Chattanooga marine last night outside Hamilton Place Mall.

The shooting happened in the parking lot outside Bar Louie nearly an hour after the mall closed.

The victim, identified as Gunnery Sergeant Robert Driver Jr, is well known in the Chattanooga community. The 34-year-old marine recruiter works in the office on Lee Highway, one of two locations targeted in the July 16 attacks.

Friends say Driver was leaving Bar Louie after dinner with other veterans when he was shot. The suspect reportedly had words with Driver,

then got into his black Nissan convertible and opened fire before driving away.

Hamilton Place Mall tweeted following the incident saying they are cooperating with police, but referred Channel 3 to the police department, which also did not want to talk about the incident on camera.

This is the latest in a string of incidents on Hamilton Place property and the second shooting outside of Bar Louie. The last was reported in May of 2015, no one was injured in that incident.

The general manager says these incidents are not connected to his business, writing in a statement,

"It is my understanding that a group of patrons left the restaurant and were involved in an altercation with a yet to be identified person in the Hamilton Place parking lot. We take great pride in providing a safe, comfortable, and all around great place to eat, drink, and be happy. Although the person that was injured was a customer, the actions of the shooter have no connection to Bar Louie. We certainly hope for a speedy recovery for the victim and that the perpetrator is caught and held accountable. We will aid in any investigation that we can. "-Sincerely, Matt Biskner, GM Bar Louie Chattanooga

CBL, which owns Hamilton Place Mall, does not discuss security, but following a recent Channel 3 investigation into mall security, a spokeswoman told Channel 3 they are adding security officers and working closely with police.

The Marine Corps issued a statement regarding the shooting in support of their injured officer,

“The Marine Corps is aware that on Sunday, 26 March 2017, a Marine was treated at a local hospital for a wound sustained off duty. The Marine was released the following day. The command is working with the Marine to assist in his recovery and with local law enforcement to support their investigation.”

If you have any information regarding this incident, call Chattanooga Police at 423-698-2525

PREVIOUS STORY: Chattanooga Police have identified the victim involved in Sunday night's shooting at Hamilton Place Mall as 34-year-old Robert Driver Jr.

Officials say the victim was transported to a local hospital by EMS, with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect in the shooting is still at large. Police say the suspect is armed with a .45 caliber handgun.

Update: friends of the victim shot in the arm, say he is a Staff Sgt.@ the Marine Corps recruiting office on Lee Hwy, suspect still @large. https://t.co/muY6dqDBKK — Natalie Potts (@NatalieWRCB) March 27, 2017

CPD officials believe the suspect left the scene in a black Nissan 350z convertible. The vehicle was last seen heading toward Interstate 75, but the direction of travel is unknown.

Bar Louie posted on their Facebook page about the shooting that occurred outside of their restaurant on Sunday.

PREVIOUS STORY: Chattanooga Police are investigating a shooting in the parking lot of Bar Louie at the Hamilton Place Mall.

It happened around 9:50 p.m. Sunday night. Officials tell Channel 3 at least one person was shot. The extent of their injury is unknown at this time.

We are aware of the incident in the parking lot outside Bar Louie this evening. We're working with CPD as they continue their investigation. — Hamilton Place (@HamiltonPlaceTN) March 27, 2017

Stay with Channel 3 as this story continues to develop.