Alabama authorities: 2 teens, 2 adults killed in plane crash - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Alabama authorities: 2 teens, 2 adults killed in plane crash

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (AP) - Authorities in Alabama say two teenagers and two adults have been killed in a small plane crash.

Blount County Operations Commander Tim Kent tells Al.com (http://bit.ly/2njukHg ) the dead are believed to be family members. They are identified as a 16-year-old boy, a 14-year-old girl, a 45-year-old man and a 43-year-old woman.

Blount County 911 executive director Caleb Branch says the Cessna 210 departed from Kissimmee, Florida, and was traveling to Jackson, Tennessee.

The plane crashed Saturday about 2:30 p.m. local time.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.