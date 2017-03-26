Tennessee university fires reporter after lawmakers complain - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Tennessee university fires reporter after lawmakers complain

By Associated Press

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) - A reporter for a radio station at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga has been fired after state lawmakers complained she failed to disclose her presence during a meeting on a state transgender bathroom bill.

The Chattanooga Times-Free Press (http://bit.ly/2nfiEW3 ) reports lawmakers said WUTC-FM reporter Jacqui Helbert failed to properly identify herself as a reporter during meetings March 7 between lawmakers and a group of high school students.

Helbert says she wore a press ID badge at the Capitol, was carrying radio equipment and she never concealed her intentions.

University spokesman George Heddleston says in a statement the university's decision to fire Helbert was "based on a violation of journalism ethics."

The students were advocating against the bathroom bill, which failed to make it out of the Senate Education Committee.

