Fatal three vehicle crash occurs on Dalton bypass

One person died Saturday in a fatal three-vehicle crash on the South Bypass in Dalton just south of Sawgrass Drive at approximately 4:30 pm.

Dalton officials say that the crash happened when the driver of a black Ford Mustang traveling southbound on the bypass for some reason left its lane of travel and crossed over the center line and hit a 2004 Chevy Silverado truck head on. The Mustang only had the driver on board while the Silverado was occupied by three males. A third vehicle traveling northbound was also involved in the crash.

The driver of the Mustang was not wearing a seat belt and was killed. Paramedics were able to bring him back at the scene but he later passed away at the hospital. The driver and passenger of the Silverado were taken to Erlanger in Chattanooga with serious injuries. The back seat passenger was taken to Hamilton Medical Center.

Nobody was injured in the third vehicle. Officials are still investigating the cause of the crash