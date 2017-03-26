Julio Jones, others plan residential, entertainment complex - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Julio Jones, others plan residential, entertainment complex

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) - Atlanta Falcons football star Julio Jones is among investigators in what backers describe as a massive business and entertainment project planned northeast of Atlanta.
    
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports (http://bit.ly/2mYMM74) that plans call for a mix of shops, offices, apartments, condos and a 25-story hotel building near the Mall of Georgia. The hotel would be the tallest building in Gwinnett County.
    
Also included: A 50,000-square-foot family entertainment center that will include "luxury bowling," a sports theater, arcade, private event space, restaurant and "multi-faceted entertainment options."
    
Plans for the $200 million development were unveiled at a news conference this week in Atlanta. The development's name - Ariston - is Greek for "the best."
    
Jones has been described as a "principal investor" in the project.

