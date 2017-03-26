5-star Peach State standout Jamaree Salyer talks UGA

The No. 9 player in the nation, offensive guard Jamaree Salyer, was at the Nike football training camp on Sunday in an attempt to earn his way to The Opening.

The 5-star prospect has a long list of suitors but is often considered to be leaning towards Georgia, Ohio State, Stanford and Clemson.

"Georgia is definitely one of my top schools," Salyer said. "They do a great job of just locking down the state. They are doing a great job of just building that relationship and hoping to expand on it."

Rated as the nation's No. 1 guard, Salyer is a must-get for the Bulldogs, and so is the No. 2 rated guard in the nation, Georgia native Deontrey Hill.

"I know they are really focused on me and Trey Hill," Salyer said. "I am not sure who else they are going for besides that. But for our position, I know they are really concentrating on me and Trey."

The 6-foot-4, 305-pound rising senior saw the Bulldogs sign six offensive linemen in the most recent recruiting class, but that apparently will not weigh on his decision.

"Not really because everywhere you go you will have to compete," Salyer said. "Georgia signing a big class doesn't really affect how I see them as a program. That just means they are good at recruiting.

"Georgia has definitely and most schools have talked to me about playing center," Salyer said. "Some have talked to me about playing tackle, but Georgia specifically has talked to me about playing center. I figured I would have to do that anyway. If you think ahead it will raise your draft stock with the NFL, just being able to play center and guard. So it is definitely something I am interested in."

The onus on landing Salyer will land on Georgia's offensive line coach Sam Pittman. Salyer thinks highly of the former Arkansas line coach.

"There aren't many words I can use to describe him," Salyer said. "He's crazy. He calls himself Brad Pitt. So that kind of says it all right there. But yeah he's cool."

Salyer will start trimming his list later this spring.

"I will start to narrow things down, maybe to a top six probably in late May or early June," Salyer said. "Then I hope to have a decision after the season."

