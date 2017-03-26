Greene County couple arrested for trying to sell baby on Craigslist

Greene County couple arrested for trying to sell baby on Craigsl - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

By WBIR

GREENE COUNTY - Authorities in Greene County have arrested and charged a couple with child abuse  after receiving information that someone was trying to sell an infant on Craigslist.

The Elizabethton Police Department received a tip about the Craigslist post on Friday. Officers discovered the individuals behind the post lived in Greeneville and were planning to sell a 5-month-old child for $3,000.

Officers from EPD and Greene County along with TBI sent an undercover agent to contact and meet with the two. Once the transaction was confirmed, officers arrested  26-year-old John David Cain, Jr. and 38-year-old Deanna Greer.  

The Department of Children's Services took custody of the child.

Authorities locked both suspects up in the Greene County Jail and charged them with aggravated child abuse, child neglect and endangerment. They are each being held on a $150,000 bond. 

WBIR contributed to this story

