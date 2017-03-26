"Jet-Fli" WFLI radio leaves the airwaves

A Chattanooga radio station that introduced a generation of listeners to the Beatles, Supremes, and Four Seasons is leaving the airwaves. WFLI (AM 1070) signs off for the last time on Friday March 31st. Station owner Ying Benns has operated the station, founded by her late husband Billy, for the past two decades with a gospel format. WFLI began as a top-40 station in 1961, switching to country in 1979 as FM stations began dominating the market.

Known for its popular personalities like Dale Anthony and Tommy Jett, the station appealed to young audiences in the 1960s with a series of concerts known as Jet-Fli Spectaculars at Memorial Auditorium. The "WFLI Light in the Sky" would direct customers to numerous businesses that sponsored the station, which covered a large portion of the tri-state area with its powerful 50,000 watts signal.

Some personal remembrances of WFLI, along with audio highlights from the station's "rock 'n roll" years, can be found by clicking here.