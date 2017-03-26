Warm With Periods of Rain - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Warm With Periods of Rain

By David Karnes, Meteorologist
Good Sunday.  Today will be cloudy and breezy with a few isolated showers or thunderstorms possible through the day.  We will still manage a high of 75 degrees.

Tonight we will clear out a bit as the low drops to a comfortable 57.  We will be dry through most of Monday with a high of 77, but another low pressure system will move through Monday night bringing more rain that will last into early Tuesday morning.

Tuesday and Wednesday will both be dry with some clouds and highs reaching the upper 70s.

I expect more rain to move through Thursday night into Friday.  Highs will stay in the 70s both days.

The weekend looks good.  Skies will be partly cloudy, and temps will be in the mid 70s both days,

SUNDAY:

8am... Spotty Showers, 60

Noon... Mostly Cloudy, 65

5pm... Isolated Storms, 85

