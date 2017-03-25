UPDATE: Water main break repaired in north Chattanooga

UPDATE: The water main break in north Chattanooga was repaired on Sunday.

Officials with Tennessee American Water said affected customers may experience air or discolored water in their lines. They said to run cold water for a few minutes and that should clear up the problem.

A water main break may cause some issues for residents in north Chattanooga.

Officials with Tennessee American Water said the water main break is in the 1100 block of west Mississippi in north Chattanooga.

They said customers may experience low or no water pressure.

Stay with WRCBtv.com for more details on this developing story.