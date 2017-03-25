UGA football players look unimpressed at Kirby Smart's G-Day coin flip

In a pretty clever video about G-Day, head coach Kirby Smart gathered his players and decided to flip a coin to determine who will be on the Red team or Black team for the team's scrimmage.
Jacob Eason, Nick Chubb, Sony Michel, Isaac Nauta, Roquan Smith and a few others were all gathered around to to witness the coin toss.
Eason called heads for the offense during the toss, except it wasn't much of a toss. Look at the players' faces after Smart threw the coin.
Michel makes a couple of faces:
Chubb has an expression of, "What the heck was that, coach?" Nauta looks like he's keeping from laughing.
It's all in good fun. We're just giving Smart a hard time. It was heads, and the first-team offense will be wearing black at G-Day. Here's the full video:
11Alive contributed to this story