UGA football players look unimpressed at Kirby Smart's G-Day coin flip

In a pretty clever video about G-Day, head coach Kirby Smart gathered his players and decided to flip a coin to determine who will be on the Red team or Black team for the team's scrimmage.

Jacob Eason, Nick Chubb, Sony Michel, Isaac Nauta, Roquan Smith and a few others were all gathered around to to witness the coin toss.

Eason called heads for the offense during the toss, except it wasn't much of a toss. Look at the players' faces after Smart threw the coin.

Michel makes a couple of faces:

Chubb has an expression of, "What the heck was that, coach?" Nauta looks like he's keeping from laughing.

It's all in good fun. We're just giving Smart a hard time. It was heads, and the first-team offense will be wearing black at G-Day. Here's the full video:

GDay is in a month. We need you to show up and pick your side - red or black? #REDvsBLACK pic.twitter.com/M6t2ucb7u2 — Coach Kirby Smart (@KirbySmartUGA) March 23, 2017

11Alive contributed to this story