Teenage boy seriously hurt in off-road vehicle accident in LaFayette

A 14-year old boy has been seriously hurt in an off-road vehicle (UTV) accident in LaFayette.

Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson tells Channel 3 that the accident occurred on Foster Blvd. The teenager was driving in an 2 seat off road vehicle with all wheel drive. The vehicle was traveling down a steep grade of land where the driver lost control. The vehicle flipped over and rolled on top of the teenager. The teenager was not wearing a seat belt

LifeForce was called to the scene and transport the teenager to a local hospital.

