Warm and Cloudy Today With Storms Tonight

Good Saturday. It's a warm one today with the high reaching 76, a full 10 degrees above average for this time of year. We will also be mostly cloudy and a bit breezy with winds from the south at 10-15 mph.

Tonight we will see thunderstorms developing and lasting through the overnight and into Sunday morning. There is a very low risk that a few storms may approach severe parameters with the largest threats coming from potential damaging winds and hail with some of the stronger storms. I don't think these storms will be as strong as the ones a few days ago, but I would still be prepared for the outside chance of losing power tonight.

Sunday we will see the storms tapering off to just a few spotty showers by the early afternoon, then we should clear out completely by late afternoon. We will stay warm with a high Sunday of 73.

Next week we will continue with highs in the 70s and rain chances on and off through the week.

For the latest, download the WRCB weather app. David Karnes

SATURDAY:

8am... Mostly Cloudy, 59

Noon... Mostly Cloudy, 68

5pm... Mostly Cloudy, 76