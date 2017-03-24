Wyatt, Sullivan to be awarded Navy and Marine Corps Medal

Two of the five servicemen who lost their lives in the July 16, 2015 attacks in Chattanooga are being posthumously awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Medal.

Gunnery Sergeant Thomas Sullivan and Staff Sergeant David Wyatt will be honored at a ceremony at Ross’s Landing in Chattanooga on May 7th.

The Medal is the highest non-combat decoration awarded for heroism by the United States Department of the Navy to the members of the United States Navy and United States Marine Corps.

Wyatt and Sullivan helped more than a dozen of their fellow servicemen escape when a gunman opened fire at the Naval Reserve Center on Amnicola Highway. They had gone back for two others who were unaccounted for when they were shot and killed.