Local producer making movie about former Heritage High student

By Cheri Burt, Producer
CATOOSA COUNTY, GA (WRCB) -

A Ringgold film producer is making a movie about a former Heritage High School graduate. 

Katie Beth Carter is the Heritage High grad and Jacksonville State University student who was killed in an accident in Alabama in September 2016.

The producer of the film entitled "Kind Katie" wants to share Katie's story and reach viewers with a message of kindness, sacrifice, and service to others.

