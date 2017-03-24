UPDATE: Person shot on Rawlings Street

UPDATE: Chattanooga Police have identified two victims involved in a shooting on the 2000 block of Rawlings Street Friday night.

Officials responded to a person shot call around 9:56 p.m.

At the scene, police located a victim lying next to a vehicle, and suffering from a gunshot wound.

Officials say 23-year-old Regina Orr is listed in critical condition from her injury.

Police identified 28-year-old Jermichael Wright as the second victim involved with the shooting.

Wright arrived at a local hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

PREVIOUS STORY: Chattanooga police are investigating a shooting on Rawlings Street Friday night.

It happened in the 2000 block, just before 10:00 p.m.

Police say at least one person has been shot.

The victim's condition is unknown.

This shooting happened just over two miles from Thursday night's deadly shooting on Pinewood Avenue.

READ MORE | UPDATE: 1 dead, another injured after Pinewood Ave shooting

Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates to this story.