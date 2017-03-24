UPDATE: Gordon Lee substitute teacher investigated by GBI for sending photos to students

UPDATE: Chickamauga City police and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are investigating allegations that a substitute teacher at Gordon Lee High School sent inappropriate photos to students at the school.

Melody Day, the superintendent of Chickamauga City Schools, tells Channel 3 that the school system received a phone call approximately one week ago.

The caller reported a substitute teacher had sent an inappropriate photo to a student.

The caller was the husband of the substitute teacher, but school officials did not know if the allegation was accurate or not, so it was reported it to authorities.

The Chickamauga police, in conjunction with the GBI, have been investigating the report this past week, and the case is still open.

No charges have been brought against the substitute teacher at this time. This is not a regular employee of the school system, and she had actually removed herself from the substitute list a short time prior to the report, stating she had received another job.