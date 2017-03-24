UPDATE: Pilot identified in deadly Marietta plane crash

UPDATE:

MARIETTA, Ga – The pilot who was killed in Friday night’s plane crash in Marietta has been identified.

According to Cobb police, Robert George Westlake, 78, of Atlanta, was the crash’s only victim.

The crash happened around 7:20 p.m. on Friday. Fire crews responded to Vistawood Lane. Video from the scene showed dark smoke rising from above the site of the crash.

The Federal Aviation Administration reports that the crash involved an aircraft en-route to Fulton County Airport.

In a Saturday briefing, an NTSB spokesperson said the pilot, whose name has not been released, is believed to be from Atlanta. First responders say he was the only fatality.

NTSB Senior Air Safety Investigator, Leah Read said they believe the flight left Lunken Airport in Cincinnati, Ohio, around 6 pm on Friday. She said the flight should have taken about an hour and 15minutes.

"He did say that he was having problem with his autopilot, so we'll definitely be looking at that and seeing if it was a factor," said Read. She says a recording device was found and will be taken to an NTSB lab from processing.

The wreckage will be removed and taken to a secure facility as the investigation continues.

11Alive has listened to a recording of the ground transmissions prior to the crash. Ground controllers said the tail number of the aircraft was N8DX, which, according to an FAA registry, is owned by Shelter Carrier Services on Galleria Parkway in Atlanta.

FAA spokeswoman Kathleen Bergen said that the aircraft went down east of Cobb County International Airport/McCollum Field.

The aircraft was a Cessna Citation I, she said. The National Transportation Safety Board will also be working to determine the cause of the accident.

The family whose home was destroyed by fire following the crash returned to the scene Saturday.

An initial report will be released in the next few days, with a full report on the crash not expected for several months.

Any witnesses to the crash who wish to assist in the investigation are asked to contact the NTSB at eyewitness@ntsb.gov to share their accounts of what happened.

