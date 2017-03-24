Jimmie Johnson to start from back after crashing at Fontana - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

By Associated Press

By GREG BEACHAM
AP Sports Writer

FONTANA, Calif. (AP) - Jimmie Johnson plans to start from the back when he defends his Fontana title after a spin during practice wrecked his primary car.

Johnson says he has elected not to participate in qualifying Friday, sending him to the back of the field Sunday.

Johnson lost control while moving around Kurt Busch on Turn 3 at the Auto Club Speedway's aged 2-mile asphalt. The nose of the car dug into the infield dirt at Turn 4.

Johnson and his crew chief, Chad Knaus, have decided they would rather have time to prepare the backup car properly rather than rushing it into qualifying. If something happened to the backup car, Johnson would be forced to race in a teammate's backup car at Fontana.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

