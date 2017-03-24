Rhea County High students team with Wisconsin town for reading p - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

SCHOOL PATROL

Rhea County High students team with Wisconsin town for reading project

Posted: Updated:
EVENSVILLE, TN (WRCB) -

Rhea County High School students are into the books even more than usual this year, for good reason. They're partnering with the city of Two Rivers, Wisconsin, known as the birthplace of the ice cream sundae.

With every page read, students take one more "step" on the 710 mile trip to Two Rivers, Wisconsin. For the past two months, students have been racking up pages, in an effort to reach their goal of free ice cream sundaes.

Teachers knew ice cream sundaes would provide a great incentive, and the tie-in with the town of Two Rivers made it a fun goal for students.  Besides, they say, despite popular belief, they like to read anyway, especially books.

Teachers estimate each mile includes 2,000 steps. To get from Rhea County to Two Rivers, it would take 1.4 million steps. At one page per step, each student would need to read four 200-page books by the first of May.

It isn't just the students involved in this reading project. The faculty and staff are also turning the pages, including the cafeteria ladies.  At the current pace, Rhea county should reach the finish line next month, in time for a huge ice cream sundae party on May 10th.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

  • School PatrolMore>>

  • CGLA earns national "Innovation and Change" Award

    CGLA earns national "Innovation and Change" Award

    Thursday, June 22 2017 5:24 AM EDT2017-06-22 09:24:04 GMT
    Dr. Elaine Swafford receives CGLA award from Dr. Jill BercowiczDr. Elaine Swafford receives CGLA award from Dr. Jill Bercowicz

    The often-honored Chattanooga Girls Leadership Academy (CGLA) has earned more national recognition.

    More

    The often-honored Chattanooga Girls Leadership Academy (CGLA) has earned more national recognition.

    More

  • SCHOOL PATROL

    23 teachers participate in ArtsBuild Leadership program

    23 teachers participate in ArtsBuild Leadership program

    Thursday, June 15 2017 4:41 PM EDT2017-06-15 20:41:16 GMT

    The summer Institute gave Pre-K-12 teachers and administrators the opportunity to gain a more in-depth understanding of the role the arts play in the greater Chattanooga area.

    More

    The summer Institute gave Pre-K-12 teachers and administrators the opportunity to gain a more in-depth understanding of the role the arts play in the greater Chattanooga area.

    More

  • Frazier family donation benefits Soddy Elementary students

    Frazier family donation benefits Soddy Elementary students

    Tuesday, June 13 2017 4:34 PM EDT2017-06-13 20:34:06 GMT
    Soddy Elementary School students are benefiting from a sizable donation from a local family.  The Fraziers were an important part of the Soddy Daisy community.  They loved one another, loved the people around them and loved the Soddy community in which they lived.  Almeda Frazier passed away in November 2012 and Earl Leander Frazier passed almost 3 years later in October 2015. After Earl Lee’s passing, Soddy Elementary learned more of their love and commitme...More
    Soddy Elementary School students are benefiting from a sizable donation from a local family.  The Fraziers were an important part of the Soddy Daisy community.  They loved one another, loved the people around them and loved the Soddy community in which they lived.  Almeda Frazier passed away in November 2012 and Earl Leander Frazier passed almost 3 years later in October 2015. After Earl Lee’s passing, Soddy Elementary learned more of their love and commitme...More
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.