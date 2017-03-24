These Republicans doomed the GOP health care bill

by LEIGH ANN CALDWELL and ALEX MOE

House Republicans simply did not have enough GOP votes to pass the health care bill, which also was supported by President Donald Trump.

Republican leaders pulled the bill from the House floor minutes ahead of a schedule vote, rather than watch it go down to defeat.

According to a tally by NBC News, at least 34 Republicans had said publicly over the last few days that they were planning to vote against the measure or leaning toward voting no on the "American Health Care Act." It's possible there were other Republican lawmakers who also would have voted no but had not yet made their position public. All House Democrats had planned to vote against the bill.

Here are the House Republicans who opposed the bill:

Jim Jordan (OH)

Mark Meadows (NC)

Justin Amash (MI)

Dave Brat (VA)

Raul Labrador (ID)

Mo Brooks (AL)

Rob Wittman (VA)

Thomas Massie (KY)

Tom Garrett (VA)

Ileana Ros-Lehtinen (FL)

Leonard Lance (NJ)

Louie Gohmert (TX)

John Katko (NY)

Brian Fitzpatrick (PA)

Walter Jones (NC)

Ted Budd (NC)

Mark Sanford (SC)

Rick Crawford (AR)

Ted Yoho (FL)

Scott DesJarlais (TN)

Paul Gosar (AZ)

Rod Blum (IA)

Andy Harris (MD)

Dan Donovan (NY)

Frank LoBiondo (NJ)

David Young (IA)

Charlie Dent (PA)

Jaime Herrera Beutler (WA)

Mark Amodei (NV)

Daniel Webster (FL)

Andy Biggs (AZ)

Rodney Frelinghuysen (NJ)

Dave Joyce (OH)

Barbara Comstock (VA)

