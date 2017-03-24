What The Tech? Apple buys an app

You probably buy apps for your smartphone but I'll just bet you've never spent more on one than Apple.

While financial details aren't available it is likely that Apple spent millions of dollars on the app Workflow.

Why would Apple buy an app when it already gets a cut of what the app earns? Because it's simply one of the best apps in iTunes.

Workflow automates the things you do most often on your phone.

Call your spouse throughout the day? Workflow allows you to build your own app so the call takes just one tap on the screen rather than having to open the phone app and search for their name.

My favorite workflow is the ability to quickly shuffle a playlist.

Like many of you I have a workout playlist for the gym. Normally I'd have to open my music app, search for my playlist and tap shuffle.

Workflow allows me to add an app to my homescreen so when I tap it, the music in my playlist begins to play without me having to do anything else.

Workflow will also automate tasks such as setting a reminder for when you arrive at home or work. Just add your address and what you want to be reminded of, and anytime you pull into the driveway you get a notification to "don't forget".

If you frequently send someone a map with your location you know how many steps that takes. Workflow will automatically send your location with just a tap on the screen.

See where I'm going with this?

You don't even have to open the Workflow app or one you create for the homescreen.

There is a Workflow widget you can add to the notification screen.

By swiping right on the lock-screen you can tap on a widget to complete the task without unlocking the phone.

All of the tasks within the Workflow app are called 'workflows'.

Others to try: calculate a tip quickly, log health information such as how much water or coffee you're drinking, control smarthome devices, scan a QR code, or share a file with someone or another app.

For those busy people who've tried the app it is a must-have time-saver.

Apple hasn't released how much it spent on the app but the company did hire the developers who came up with the idea.

Of course, since it is an Apple app now to work with iOS, there is no Android version.