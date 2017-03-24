Woodmore bus driver pleads 'not guilty' in death of 6 children

The man behind the wheel of the Woodmore school bus when it crashed, killing six children, appeared in court by video Friday.

Twenty-four-year-old Johnthony Walker was indicted by a grand jury earlier this month. He faces six charges of vehicular homicide, four counts of reckless aggravated assault, and one count each of reckless driving, reckless endangerment and use of portable electronic device by a school bus driver.

Walker’s Attorney Amanda Dunn entered a plea of not guilty to those charges.

It was an especially emotional day in court for Diamound Brown, her son was killed on the day of the crash.

"I know I have to push forward, because I know that my child, I know I’m the voice for my child, so if I don't get up every day and do it, ain't nobody else going to do it,” Brown explained.

Keonte Wilson’s Mother, Demetirus Wilson, also attended the arraignment and said it won’t be her last.

"I’m going to be here as long as they have a court date because I know he can't be here,” Wilson said.

Walker's attorney filed a motion for discovery and an out of town jury. However, Brown doesn't care where the jury comes from.

"If it's a jury from Texas or Alabama it doesn't matter. A heart is a heart, if you coming in with a conscious mind of the case and you're putting everything on that line then it should all be the same,” Brown said.

Walker's arraignment only lasted about five minutes, for these mothers, that doesn't matter.

"You’re fighting for your children who don't have voices anymore. So I feel like if I miss a day, for my child, it's his day, every day I have a court hearing for him, it's his day. And I just feel like as a mother I have to get up whether I want to or not and be here,” Brown said.

Walker is expected appear for his next court date on April 19th, he is currently being held at the Hamilton County Jail. Judge Don Poole said he will appear in open court, in person next month.