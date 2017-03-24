Alabama man faces nearly 2,300 child pornography charges

A small earthquake hit East Tennessee around 6:00 a.m. Sunday. The United States Geological Survey measured the quake at 2.6 magnitude.More
A small earthquake hit East Tennessee around 6:00 a.m. Sunday. The United States Geological Survey measured the quake at 2.6 magnitude.More
Thank you to everyone who bought tickets for the 2017 St. Jude Dream Home. Winners are listed on our website.More
Thank you to everyone who bought tickets for the 2017 St. Jude Dream Home. Winners are listed on our website.More
The 2017 Chattanooga St. Jude Dream Home will become one lucky person's new home today!More
The 2017 Chattanooga St. Jude Dream Home will become one lucky person's new home today!More