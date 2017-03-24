TDOT bills Tennessee girl $3K for guardrail that killed her

TDOT billed Hannah Eimers for nearly $3,000 to replace the guardrail that killed her in a car accident last November. (Photo: Submitted by Steven Eimers)

A Loudon County man is advocating for changes after the Tennessee Department of Transportation billed his dead daughter nearly $3,000 to replace the guardrail that killed her in a car crash last November.

In addition to refusing to pay the bill, Steven Eimers alleges the model of guardrail end involved in his daughter Hannah's death is "horribly designed" and dangerous, and that "the culture at TDOT is more concerned with making up catchy slogans than actual safety."

TDOT spokesman Mark Nagi said the bill was the result of "a mistake somewhere in processing," and that TDOT "greatly apologizes for it." The Eimers family does not have to pay, and another letter is being sent to explain the error, Nagi said.

Around 5:44 a.m. on November 1, Hannah Eimers was driving her father's 2000 Volvo S80 on Interstate 75 North near Niota when the car left the road, traveled into the median and hit the end of the guardrail with the driver's side door, according to a Tennessee Highway Patrol crash report.