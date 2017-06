A few roads will be closed in the Chattanooga area due to the Ragnar Relay.

The race will take runners from Chattanooga, all the way up to Nashville.

One westbound lane of Cummings Highway will be closed from 5:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Friday, March 24, 2017.

Drivers are urged to watch out for runners on Saint Elmo Ave., from Middle Street to Broad Street.