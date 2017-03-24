UPDATE: Separate early morning fires damage business and home

UPDATE: A house fire and a business fire kept Chattanooga firefighters busy overnight.

The house fire, on W. 27th Street, happened at about 9:14pm. Firefighters reported light smoke was showing from the rear of the home, according to Chattanooga Fire Department spokesman Bruce Garner. CFD Captain Scott MuCullough says they were told that one person was still inside, so firefighters made a quick entry and rescue the person.

Firefighters found the fire in the kitchen and were able to quickly extinguished the flames, with no injuries reported.

The exact cause of the fire is undetermined. Volunteers with the American Red Cross were called in to provide assistance to the residents. It's not clear how many people actually lived in the house.

The second fire was reported shortly after 3:00 am Friday at Clean Harbors Environmental on Wauhatchie Pike.

Firefighters said flames were visible at a disposal pit, located near a building owned by Clean Harbors.

The fire reportedly involved used paints, solvents and other waste products. Several firefighters sprayed water to protect the building, and other firefighters used foam to extinguish the fire in the pit. No injuries were reported.

The cause of this fire is undetermined.

