Ex-deputy admits to stealing funds from nonprofit agency

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (AP) - A 20-year veteran of the Washington County Sheriff's Office has admitted to stealing from a nonprofit law enforcement agency.

Multiple news outlets report 57-year-old former Maj. Gary Bradley pleaded guilty on Wednesday to stealing more than $10,000 dollars from the Tennessee Law Enforcement Training Officer Association. Officials say the thefts occurred between 2007 and 2013.

A Tennessee Comptroller investigation found Bradley and Robert Hall, a retired Sparta police lieutenant, served as corporate officers at the nonprofit where they had access to training funds.

Authorities say Bradley accepted checks written to him by Hall totaling more than $87,000.

Bradley was fired from the Sheriff's Office after charges were announced last year.

District Attorney Bryant Dunaway say Bradley is on supervised probation for 15 years and will pay full restitution.

