Warm With Storms On The Way This Weekend

Good Friday! We are going to have a spring like roller coaster of weather featuring rising temps and periods of storms.

Today will be warm, breezy and mostly cloudy. Highs will reach the upper 60s, and touch 70 in Chattanooga.

Saturday will be warm and cloudy with temps ranging from 55 in the morning to 70 in the afternoon. Look for a line of thunderstorms to move through during the late afternoon and evening hours. Following that, scattered showers will continue to linger into early Sunday morning.

Late Sunday morning and through the afternoon skies will clear a bit, and we will get even warmer with an afternoon high of 73. We will be dry through most of Monday, then another low will bring more rain and thunderstorms in Monday night into Tuesday morning. Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday will dry out with temps climbing into the mid 70s.

We can expect more rain and warm weather toward the end of next week.

For the latest, download the WRCB weather app. David Karnes

FRIDAY:

8am... Mostly Cloudy, 53

Noon... Mostly Cloudy, 63

5pm... Mostly Cloudy, 70