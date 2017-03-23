What The Tech? Amazon Prime Now

We have now reached a new level of laziness in America. Amazon has added the ability to order something through its Prime Now 2-hour delivery simply by asking Alexa.

Amazon's Alexa devices, the Echo, Tap and Dot have had the ability to place orders for Prime customers but those orders were only available to be delivered in 2 days.

Prime Now is in a limited number of cities across the country but if you live in one of those areas, you can simply order something by saying "Alexa, order _____ on Prime Now" and it will be delivered in 2 hours or less.

Prime Now is impressive and incredibly useful in some cases. I used it for the first time on Christmas Eve when I realized we were out of coffee. The supermarkets were closed and there was going to be no coffee on Christmas morning.

I downloaded the Prime Now app, found a bag of coffee, tapped "order now" on the phone and watched a map as my coffee made its way to my home.

In roughly 2 hours a delightful Amazon employee walked up to my door with my package.

Prices through Amazon Prime Now are consistent with prices on the Amazon website.

The 2 pound bag of coffee was actually a few dollars cheaper than if I had ordered it online for 2 day delivery.

Currently, Prime Now is only available in 31 cities. The company added Milwaukee Tuesday.