What The Tech? Amazon Prime Now - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

What The Tech? Amazon Prime Now

Posted: Updated:
By Jamey Tucker, Technology Reporter
Connect
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

We have now reached a new level of laziness in America. Amazon has added the ability to order something through its Prime Now 2-hour delivery simply by asking Alexa.

Amazon's Alexa devices, the Echo, Tap and Dot have had the ability to place orders for Prime customers but those orders were only available to be delivered in 2 days.

Prime Now is in a limited number of cities across the country but if you live in one of those areas, you can simply order something by saying "Alexa, order _____ on Prime Now" and it will be delivered in 2 hours or less.

Prime Now is impressive and incredibly useful in some cases. I used it for the first time on Christmas Eve when I realized we were out of coffee. The supermarkets were closed and there was going to be no coffee on Christmas morning.

I downloaded the Prime Now app, found a bag of coffee, tapped "order now" on the phone and watched a map as my coffee made its way to my home.

In roughly 2 hours a delightful Amazon employee walked up to my door with my package.

Prices through Amazon Prime Now are consistent with prices on the Amazon website.

The 2 pound bag of coffee was actually a few dollars cheaper than if I had ordered it online for 2 day delivery.

Currently, Prime Now is only available in 31 cities. The company added Milwaukee Tuesday.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.