UPDATE: 1 dead, another injured after Pinewood Ave shooting

Posted: Updated:
By Ken Nicholson
Updated By WRCB Staff
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

UPDATE:  A shooting on Pinewood Ave resulted in one death and one person injured.

When Chattanooga Police arrived at the scene, two people were injured. Both were taken to the hospital.

23-year-old Antonio Baldwin died during surgery for his injuries. 21-year-old William Daniel received non-life-threatening injuries. 

Both victims are validated gang members. Members of the Violent Crime Bureau are following all actionable leads.

PREVIOUS STORY: Chattanooga police are responding to a reported shooting in the Brainerd area Thursday evening.

The call came in from the 3300 block of Pinewood Avenue shortly after 7:00 p.m.

Details are limited at this time.

Channel 3 has a crew on its way to the scene.

Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates to this story.

